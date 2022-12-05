CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -505.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 442,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 548,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.