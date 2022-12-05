CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.92.
A number of brokerages have commented on CTRE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $9,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 19.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
