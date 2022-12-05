Carin L. Fike Sells 5,779 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kroger Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.26. 166,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,167. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after buying an additional 35,393 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kroger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 125.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

