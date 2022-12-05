Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 48.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 91,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 63.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

