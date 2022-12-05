Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.69.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 48.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 91,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 63.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
