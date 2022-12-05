Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

CASY opened at $234.12 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average is $210.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

