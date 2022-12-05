Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.76 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $314.86 million and $4.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.70 or 0.05995406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00503034 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.60 or 0.30331798 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,335,912,075 coins and its circulating supply is 10,564,600,942 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,334,586,725 with 10,563,365,771 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03053155 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,325,252.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

