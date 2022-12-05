Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 37,499 Shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC cut its position in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,499 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FACT. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 421.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 31.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,368 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Freedom Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FACT opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.