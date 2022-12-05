Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,093 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 2.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Cboe Global Markets worth $37,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $5,265,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,357 shares of company stock worth $1,366,897 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $128.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

