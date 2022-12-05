Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Boosted by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 15.5% of Options Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Options Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

CBOE opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,357 shares of company stock worth $1,366,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.