CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 10.8% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 2.88% of CBRE Group worth $679,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in CBRE Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CBRE Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.45. 4,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

