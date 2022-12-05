CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 10.8% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 2.88% of CBRE Group worth $679,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in CBRE Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CBRE Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.45. 4,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.