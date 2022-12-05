CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.07

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 800100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.