CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get CDW alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $190.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.