Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 9.3% in November

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 580,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 133,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cellectis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS stock remained flat at $2.18 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

