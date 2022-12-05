Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Buys 8,140 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.4% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tesla by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 106,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $8.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.89. 1,154,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,050,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.76. The company has a market capitalization of $586.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

