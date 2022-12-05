Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $31.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 23.1% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

