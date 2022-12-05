Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Update

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Charge Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %
CRGE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,462. Charge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.
Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGE. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
