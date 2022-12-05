Chia Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $186.28 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $31.92 or 0.00186564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,835,159 coins and its circulating supply is 5,834,971 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

