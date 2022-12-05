Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CVR opened at $26.88 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

