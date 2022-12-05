Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 111,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,100,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 123.1% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $470,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.