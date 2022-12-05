Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 6.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 146,323 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $129.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

