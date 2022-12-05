Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) were up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 6,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,265,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 695.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 922,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

