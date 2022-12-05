CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$7.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CG. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.23.

Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 440,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1.35.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at C$396,179.22.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

