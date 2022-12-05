Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. 228,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,264. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

