Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is Westchester Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,522 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,090 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises 3.0% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Citrix Systems worth $108,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Citrix Systems stock remained flat at $103.90 during trading hours on Monday. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.