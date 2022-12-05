City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in November

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHCO stock opened at $101.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.54. City has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Equities analysts predict that City will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $655,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $655,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in City by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in City by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in City by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of City by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

