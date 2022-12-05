Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.10

Civic (CVC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Civic has a market capitalization of $101.90 million and $4.80 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

