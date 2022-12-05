Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 15.5% in November

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CLAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 2,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,925. Class Acceleration has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Class Acceleration by 4.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,401 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Class Acceleration by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Class Acceleration by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,297 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Class Acceleration by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

