Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.41 and last traded at $110.37. 11,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 242,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.82.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.
Clearfield Stock Down 8.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
