CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 815,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNO Financial Group Price Performance
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
