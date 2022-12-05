Cobak Token (CBK) Price Up 6% This Week

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003331 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market cap of $39.78 million and $5.01 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

