Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 7,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,471. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

