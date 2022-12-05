Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

