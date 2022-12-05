Coin98 (C98) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.97 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $52.96 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.01723398 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014134 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030348 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000537 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.01783347 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

