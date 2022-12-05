CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52.17 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $10.43 or 0.00060529 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $52.17 million and $137,306.86 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.00 or 0.05859197 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00504787 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.16 or 0.30437472 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

