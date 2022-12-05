Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 961.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $25,911,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.7% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 67,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

