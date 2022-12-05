Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

