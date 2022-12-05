Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGIGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.11. 573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,203. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 313,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

