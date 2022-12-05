Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.11. 573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,203. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.