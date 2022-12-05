Comparing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 8.31 $33.94 million $1.71 10.18 Permianville Royalty Trust $4.20 million 27.42 $3.12 million N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.75% 33.89% 14.45% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.85% 17.75% 17.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

