Compass Group LLC Decreases Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Compass Group LLC decreased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157,754 shares during the period. Copa makes up about 1.3% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Compass Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Copa worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Copa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Copa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.