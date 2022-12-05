Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Down 15.1% in November

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 17,660,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of COMP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. Compass has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

