Compass (NYSE:COMP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.27 on Friday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.