Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 3,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 169,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 9.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $565.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
