CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Down 15.0% in November

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In related news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,483,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,393,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,483,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 141,751 shares of company stock valued at $732,456 and sold 541,715 shares valued at $2,741,505. Insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,303. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $381.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.