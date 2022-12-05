CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Down 15.0% in November

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Transactions at CompoSecure
In related news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,483,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,393,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,483,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 141,751 shares of company stock valued at $732,456 and sold 541,715 shares valued at $2,741,505. Insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CompoSecure
CompoSecure Trading Down 0.2 %
CompoSecure stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,303. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $381.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
See Also
