Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Compound has a market cap of $281.91 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.79 or 0.00228698 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00126706 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00044807 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.5681509 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $13,059,198.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.