Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,708,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 82,991 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 483,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 907,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.01 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Compute Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.08.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

