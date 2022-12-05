Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 263,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $110,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 218.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $422.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

