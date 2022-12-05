Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 406 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.10. 35,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

