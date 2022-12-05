Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.89. 33,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,663. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.