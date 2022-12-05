Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,627 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.37.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

