Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,242.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,083,160. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

